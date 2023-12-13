DavOr tops Nat’l Gawad Kalasag Awards 2023

Earning the highest rating among all provincial local government units across the Philippines, Davao Oriental emerged as the leading province nationwide in the realm of disaster preparedness and management.

Davao Oriental Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy, Jr. proudly accepted the accolade at the 2023 National Gawad Kalasag Award ceremony held today, December 11, in Manila.

Davao Oriental achieved a rating of 2.88, securing the top score among provinces designated as Beyond Compliant.

The provincial government has prioritized disaster preparedness and management, particularly given Davao Oriental's susceptibility to natural disasters such as typhoons, monsoon flooding, and landslides, and its location along the Philippine Faultline.

Under the leadership of Governor Uy, the provincial government has led efforts to enhance the province's disaster preparedness, emphasizing the necessity of collaborating with national agencies and stakeholders to strengthen capabilities for a more comprehensive and efficient response.

Governor Uy attributed the award to all Oriental Dabaweños, stating that they deserve the highest level of service.

The award was handed over by no less than the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. and assisted by NDRRMC and the Secretary of the Department of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. and other top officials.

Receiving the award with Governor Uy are PDRRMO Assistant Department Head Francis Jason Bendulo and Office of Civil Defense XI Regional Director Mr. Ednar Dayanghirang. DAVOR PIO