DavOro principal reassigned amid teacher’s death probe

THE school principal allegedly blamed for the death of a teacher in Pantukan, Davao de Oro on September 19, 2024, has been temporarily reassigned to the provincial education office.

Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) spokesperson Jenielito "Dodong" Atillo, in a radio interview with DXDC 621 RMN Davao on Wednesday, October 17, 2024, said that Alvin Escobar, the current principal of Tibagon Elementary School in Pantukan North District, has been reassigned to the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent in Davao de Oro while a thorough investigation is conducted. He also clarified that there are no plans to appoint a new principal at this time.

The incident gained national attention after a Facebook post by the daughter of the late teacher, Marjorie Espinosa Llanto-Bolde, went viral.

According to the post, Marjorie died from severe stress and emotional distress after being allegedly insulted and humiliated by the principal.

The situation arose after one of Marjorie’s pupils was involved in an accident, which the child’s parent later reported to the principal. In a group message shared by her relatives, Marjorie recounted the incident, explaining that the class was doing math exercises when a student suddenly cried out and started bleeding after hitting the head on a chair while playing.

Llanto-Bolde also mentioned that the child’s parent could have approached her directly instead of escalating the issue to the principal, as the scolding caused her significant stress.

DepEd-Davao OIC-Schools Division Superintendent Phoebe Refamonte confirmed during the October 15 "Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas" event that Marjorie’s family and her students are receiving psychological interventions and mental health support. DEF



