Davraa Meet 2024 closes on a high note in Davao City

Despite the challenging weather, Davao City hosted a heartwarming closing ceremony of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the Davao City-University of the Philippines (UP) Sports Complex at UP Mindanao on Sunday afternoon, April 7.
Delegates from 11 divisions were all smiles during the unity parade as Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte presided over the closing ceremonies, commending players and organizers for a successful event.
“Kaning mga modula og Palaro, sugod karon hinay-hinay na mo og kondisyon sa inyong huna-huna. Practice lang mo, focus lang mo (For those who will compete in the Palarong Pambansa, starting now, gradually condition your minds. Just keep practicing, stay focused),” Duterte said.
The Davao City Durians retained their title as overall champions, securing 158 gold, 115 silver, and 112 bronze medals in this year’s sports meet, as confirmed by Alim Maguindanao, DepEd Davao regional sports officer.
"Most of these gold medals are from athletics, swimming, and other individual and team sports," noted Mikey Aportadera, officer-in-charge of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO).
Tagum City was second, followed by Davao del Norte in third, Panabo City fourth, Digos City fifth, Davao De Oro sixth, and Mati City seventh.
Davao Del Sur Cobras, Samal City Waves, Davao Occidental Slashers, and Davao Oriental claimed the eighth to 11th positions.
Dr. Allan Farnazo, DepEd Davao regional director, expressed aspirations for the region to place fourth in this year's Palarong Pambansa, aiming to improve last year's sixth-place ranking.
Moreover, Farnazo encouraged athletes to strive for excellence:
“Everyone must contribute to our target... We are forecasting an upward trend. To all the winners, remember, we have an obligation to those we defeated. We should earn their respect. Let those we have defeated give us the grandest salute by making them realize that, indeed, we are the best athletes to represent the region in the Palarong Pambansa," Farnazo said in the vernacular.
Meanwhile, Davao City was also hailed as the cleanest and greenest delegation, earning a cash prize of P50,000, even as the Davao del Sur Cobras was named as the most disciplined delegation.
The sportsfest formally concluded with a ceremonial lowering of banners, symbolizing the end of the event, led by division superintendents and Duterte. Elle Mari Angelen Dela Cuesta, SunStar Intern