Davraa Meet 2024 closes on a high note in Davao City

Despite the challenging weather, Davao City hosted a heartwarming closing ceremony of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the Davao City-University of the Philippines (UP) Sports Complex at UP Mindanao on Sunday afternoon, April 7.

Delegates from 11 divisions were all smiles during the unity parade as Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte presided over the closing ceremonies, commending players and organizers for a successful event.

“Kaning mga modula og Palaro, sugod karon hinay-hinay na mo og kondisyon sa inyong huna-huna. Practice lang mo, focus lang mo (For those who will compete in the Palarong Pambansa, starting now, gradually condition your minds. Just keep practicing, stay focused),” Duterte said.

The Davao City Durians retained their title as overall champions, securing 158 gold, 115 silver, and 112 bronze medals in this year’s sports meet, as confirmed by Alim Maguindanao, DepEd Davao regional sports officer.