Davraa Meet 2024 opens April 1 with VP Sara, Marc Lim as guests

With a shared goal of bringing honor and pride to their respective delegations, nearly 8,000 athletes and coaches will assemble at the sprawling Davao City-University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao Sports Complex stadium as the eagerly awaited Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa Meet) 2024 officially kicks off on Monday afternoon, April 1, 2024.
Hosted by Davao City, the opening ceremonies promise to be a vibrant celebration, starting with a lively field demonstration by students from Davao City National High School (DCNHS) and Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (Dranhs).
The parade of participating delegations will begin at 3 p.m., with the order as follows: Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Digos City, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), Mati City, Panabo City, Tagum City, Davao City, technical officials, and tournament managers.
At 4 p.m., the main program will commence with the rendition of the Philippine National Anthem by the DCNHS Special Program for the Arts (SPA) Centennial Choir, followed by an ecumenical prayer led by Datu Rodolfo Mande, the IP mandatory representative, and Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Gonzaga, DCD, of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.
Following the regional hymn performed by the DCNHS SPA Centennial Choir, various cultural performances, including cheerdance, hip-hop, and a musical production showcasing Davao's local talents will take place.
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte will welcome the delegates before distributing tokens to all Davraa Meet 2024 athletes.
In a phone interview, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City division superintendent Reynante Solitario said, "Each athlete will receive a blue string bag containing a tumbler, towel, and toiletries." This echoes the gesture in 2019 when Davao City hosted the regional meet and the Palarong Pambansa, providing every athlete with a green "Bag of Pagbabago" filled with essentials and treats.
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte will deliver an inspirational message, followed by a special address from the guest of honor, Southeast Asian (SEA) Games jiu-jitsu gold medalist Marc Alexander Lim of Davao City.
HONORED
In a Facebook interview, Lim expressed his gratitude, stating: "I feel honored to be able to address the future, the future of Davao and the future of the country."
Initially scheduled to train for the upcoming Asian Dubai Championships in Abu Dhabi from March 26 to May 9, and for a series of medical check-ups outside Davao City, Lim decided to return to Davao on March 31 and depart again on April 2 after the Davraa Meet opening.
Meanwhile, Paolo Miguel Labanon, a student from Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) and Davao City's multiple Palarong Pambansa 2023 swimming gold medalist, will lead the oath of sportsmanship and amateurism. Mikey Aportadera, the officer-in-charge of the Davao City Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO), will lead the oath of technical officials.
Labanon, in a separate interview, shared his sentiments, saying, "I feel honored to lead the oath of sportsmanship. I will do it with pride and great respect."
Following Labanon's oath, Reynante Solitario will share his goodwill message before DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo officially declares the opening of the Davraa Meet 2024.
To conclude the program, the Davraa Meet 2024 theme song, "One Team, One Dream," will be performed.
Additionally, delegates and spectators can look forward to a concert featuring local and renowned artists, promising further entertainment.
ALL SET
Regarding Davao City's hosting of the Davraa Meet 2024, Solitario expressed confidence, stating, "We are ready."
He underscored the importance placed on ensuring the safety and security of delegates during their stay.
On Sunday, March 31, safety and security orientation to delegates in their respective billeting quarters
"We have prioritized the billeting quarters, ensuring they are safe and secure," Solitario explained.
He also said, "Each delegation has received their allocations of sacks of rice and toiletries. Additionally, they will have access to free water and electricity. We have also conducted anti-fogging, water sampling, and disinfection activities in their quarters to further ensure their well-being." MLSA