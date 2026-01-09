DavSam Bridge 46% complete; DPWH targets 2028 opening

CONSTRUCTION of the Samal Island–Davao City Connector (SIDC) has reached 46.47 percent completion, the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) said, as local officials step up preparations for the bridge’s expected opening in 2028.

In a Facebook post on January 7, Igacos stated that the update originated from the latest field inspection of the landmark bridge project. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reiterated that construction remains on schedule.

Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes earlier said the city is moving to prepare its transport system ahead of the bridge’s completion. In September, Reyes convened a consultative meeting with stakeholders to map out plans for Samal’s future transportation network.

Reyes said close coordination among the local government, national agencies, and private stakeholders is key to building a transport system that supports economic growth while preserving the island’s livability.

Economic link

The SIDC is a 3.9-kilometer, four-lane cable-stayed bridge that will connect Barangay Limao in Samal to the R. Castillo–Daang Maharlika junction in Davao City, spanning the Pakiputan Strait. Designed with a 47-meter vertical navigational clearance, the bridge is expected to accommodate up to 25,000 vehicles daily.

Once completed, the bridge is projected to cut travel time between Samal and Davao City from around 30 to 55 minutes by ferry to about five minutes, boosting tourism and economic activity across the Davao Region.

The project is funded through Official Development Assistance from China and is managed by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office–Bridges Management Cluster, with construction handled by China Road and Bridge Corporation.

Environmental concerns

However, the project has faced environmental challenges. In April 2025, residents and environmental groups filed a petition for a Writ of Kalikasan, seeking to stop construction they say threatens coral ecosystems near Paradise Reef and the Hizon Marine Protected Area. While supporting the bridge, petitioners called for its realignment to protect marine biodiversity.

The Supreme Court issued a Writ of Kalikasan on July 1, 2025, ordering the DPWH, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Samal Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Protected Area Management Board, and the contractor to submit verified responses.

Earlier, the Court of Appeals denied a request for a Temporary Environmental Protection Order that would have halted construction. Environmental lawyer Jenny Ramos stated that the case remains pending, emphasizing that the ruling only denied a provisional remedy and did not dismiss the petition. RGP