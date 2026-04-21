DavSam Bridge faces potential work suspension in June

THE Regional Project Monitoring Committee–Davao Region (RPMC-Davao) said that the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Bridge Project, more commonly known as DavSam Bridge, is facing funding constraints, which may lead to a further extension of its completion to September 2030.

During the 2nd Quarter 2026 field monitoring activity, which it conducted on April 7-8, 2026, for the major infrastructure projects in Davao City and Davao del Norte, the committee reported that the SIDC is facing funding issues, which may lead to a work suspension by May 30, 2026, and delays in the completion of the project.

“Funding gaps and ROW delays affecting both projects pose significant risks to timely completion and may undermine their intended economic and social benefits,” RPMC said.

The RPMC also reported that the SIDC has reached 55.97 percent physical accomplishment as of March 25, 2026, surpassing its target of 52.96 percent.

The committee reported that key milestones of the project include the completion of all bored-pile works, ongoing construction of pier columns and pile caps on both sides, and continued work on the navigation bridge structures and marine viaducts.

It can be recalled that a report by PIA-Davao revealed that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) moved the completion date from Aug. 30, 2027 to September 2028, and may extend it to September 2030 due to potential funding constraints.

The agency said the project needs about ₱4.69 billion for 2026 and warned that work could be suspended by May 30, 2026, if funds fall short.

The SIDC is a toll-free, four-lane extradosed bridge spanning 4.76 kilometers. It will link R. Castillo–Daang Maharlika in Davao City to the Samal Circumferential Road. The bridge features a 275-meter main span, a 47-meter vertical clearance for marine traffic, and a 1.62-kilometer marine section supported by 73-meter-high pylons. It also includes roundabouts, ramps, and approach roads.

Once completed, the bridge will cut travel time between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal from 30 to 50 minutes to about five minutes, boosting trade and tourism.

The project faced legal challenges, including a Writ of Kalikasan issued by the Supreme Court on July 1, directing DPWH, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Samal Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Protected Area Management Board, and China Road and Bridge Corp. to respond within 10 days from the issuance of the order.

The Court also referred the request for a Temporary Environmental Protection Order (TEPO) to the Court of Appeals in Cagayan de Oro.

But on June 10, 2025, the Court of Appeals denied the request to halt construction. RGP