DavSam Bridge nears 60% completion

THE Samal-Island Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project, more commonly known as DavSam Bridge, is almost 60 percent complete, according to its project engineer.

John Christian Gaden, project engineer of SIDC, said they are approaching 60 percent completion of the structure, targeting to be finished by 2028.

“So we are targeting to complete by about first quarter 2028 as mentioned by Secretary [Vince Dizon],” he said in an interview with the media on June 9, 2026, at the

Earlier, DPWH moved the completion date from Aug. 30, 2027, to September 2028 and may extend it to September 2030 due to potential funding constraints. The agency said the project needs about ₱4.69 billion for 2026 and warned that work could be suspended by May 30, 2026, if funds fall short.

Citing a report from the Philippine Information Agency-Davao Region (PIA-Davao), the project remains economically viable. Using a 9-percent discount rate, it posted a Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) of 2.57 and an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 15.67 percent. Even with a 20 percent increase in capital costs, it still delivers a BCR of 1.85 and an EIRR of 14.29 percent.

The SIDC is a toll-free, four-lane extradosed bridge spanning 4.76 kilometers. It will link R. Castillo–Daang Maharlika in Davao City to the Samal Circumferential Road.

The bridge features a 275-meter main span, a 47-meter vertical clearance for marine traffic, and a 1.62-kilometer marine section supported by 73-meter-high pylons. It also includes roundabouts, ramps, and approach roads.

Once completed, the bridge will cut travel time between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal from 30 to 50 minutes to about five minutes, boosting trade and tourism.

The project faces legal challenges. The Supreme Court issued a Writ of Kalikasan on July 1, directing DPWH, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Samal Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Protected Area Management Board, and China Road and Bridge Corp. to respond within 10 days. The involved agencies formally complied, submitting their verified returns and standing by the validity of the project’s 2020 Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

They argued that the project was "well-studied" and that they have remained fully compliant with the Environmental Impact Statement System guidelines to mitigate damage to the Pakiputan Strait.

The Court also referred the request for a Temporary Environmental Protection Order (TEPO) to the Court of Appeals in Cagayan de Oro.

On June 10, 2025, the Court of Appeals denied the request to halt construction. RGP