DavSam Bridge still at 3% completion rate

NEARLY two years after its groundbreaking, the completion rate of the controversial Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) project, commonly known as Davao-Samal Bridge, is still at three percent.

Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) Director Juby Cordon said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, May 28, that the project implementers, the agency’s Unified Project Management Office (UPMO), has finished the design and build construction.

Based on her presentation, the bridge project has accounted for an overall actual weighted physical accomplishment of only 3.487 percent.

“Naumpisahan na nila. Nasa 3 percent na po per report nila,” Cordon said.

She emphasized that DPWH-Davao has no control over the implementation of the project, and the UPMO only provides them updates through their submitted report.

Cordon said the agency is confident in the original completion target date set in August 2027.

Various environmental groups have protested the alignment of the bridge, saying it would have a huge impact on the marine environment.

Environmental groups Sustainable Davao Movement (SDM), and Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) reiterated their hope for the realignment of the SIDC Project during a press conference on May 21, 2024.

Lawyer Romeo Carbarde, an SDM member and vice chairperson of Amnesty International, clarified that they support the concept of the bridge but advocate for its realignment. He argued that a shorter bridge would be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly, preserving trees and corals.

Envigroups also condemned the cutting of about 200 trees along Lanang, Davao City, for the bridge project, which had permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Cordon declined to comment on the possible move of the opposing party to file a “writ of kalikasan” in court against the project implementer and contractors.

Although she said that they met them during a session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod ng Dabaw.

While not directly responding to a certain issue related to the project, she said that the big-ticket projects need to secure an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from DENR.

“Kahit pagputol ng kahoy, may kaakibat siya na aksyon na dapat gawin ng DPWH. Dapat may replacement siya,” she said.

The four-lane bridge project has an estimated total cost of P23.04 billion, with a length of 3.98 kilometers including ramps in Davao City, and 24-meter wide grade road and roundabout in Samal Circumferential Road.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos led the groundbreaking on October 27, 2022, which he said will help develop the region’s economic potential and bolster access of Dabawenyos to social services. DEF