DavSur adjusts work hours to fuel cleanups as dengue cases hit 455

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur has officially adjusted its operational work hours for the entire month of June, aiming to mobilize government workers for intensive vector control as local dengue infections climb to 455 cases with one recorded fatality.

Through Memorandum-Order No. 533, Series of 2026, issued by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and signed by Provincial Administrator Atty. Herbert R. Gonzales, all official, regular, contract of service, and job order employees are mandated to temporarily observe a shortened daily schedule.

From June 1 to June 30, 2026, provincial capitols and administrative offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., cutting the standard workday by one hour.

The mandate explicitly links this adjustment to Presidential Proclamation No. 1204, which designates June as National Dengue Awareness Month. The freed-up hour is intended to directly encourage widespread public participation in community-wide dengue prevention and mosquito habitat clean-up drives.

Data behind the mandate

The legislative response to a mounting provincial health threat comes as the latest figures from the Philippine Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (PIDSR) system highlight an aggressive viral footprint across the province's primary municipalities between January 1 and June 6, 2026.

Geographic data identifies Digos City as the province's primary case cluster, logging 127 total infections (37 confirmed, 16 probable, and 74 suspects).

Meanwhile, the municipality of Bansalan presents the highest acute risk. Despite charting a slightly lower volume than Digos with 98 total cases, Bansalan is the site of the province's sole recorded dengue fatality so far this year.

Other areas demanding critical health surveillance include Santa Cruz (63 cases) and Magsaysay (48 cases). Conversely, Padada has managed to keep infections at bay, reporting only eight suspect cases and zero confirmed transmissions.

The surveillance strain

A deeper look at the diagnostic categories reveals that local clinics are facing an overwhelming volume of symptomatic patients. A staggering 62.4 percent (284 cases) of the provincial total are classified as Suspect Cases, meaning hundreds of patients are displaying clinical dengue symptoms while awaiting final, definitive laboratory confirmation.

Confirmed cases represent 20.9 percent (95 cases) of the total, while probable cases make up the remaining 16.7 percent (76 cases).

Children comprise the bulk of cases

The demographic breakdown of the current outbreak justifies the province's urgent emphasis on daytime community cleanups.

Out of the 455 infected individuals, infants, children, and early adolescents comprise over half of the entire provincial registry.

Children aged 0 to 4 years old are the single most heavily impacted demographic with 83 total cases, where young girls are disproportionately represented -- 46 females against 37 males.

Kids aged 5 to 9 years old follow closely with 79 total cases, with young boys slightly outnumbering girls (41 males versus 38 females).

Those who are aged 10 to 14 years logged 66 total cases with 28 males and 38 females.

Combined, children under the age of 15 account for 50.1 percent (228 cases) of all infections in Davao del Sur.

Because the Aedes aegypti mosquito is a notorious daytime biter, breeding grounds in residential backyards, schools, and stagnant puddles pose an immediate threat to children during their most active hours.

The case count drops significantly throughout middle adulthood before experiencing a minor secondary spike among senior citizens aged 60 and above (37 cases), with elderly males bearing the higher burden (22 males against 15 females).

Mobilizing the '4:00 PM Habit'

By shaving off the final hour of the traditional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work shift, Gov. Cagas’s administration is attempting to institutionalize what health officials historically call the "4:00 PM habit" — a synchronized, daily search-and-destroy operation targeting stagnant water containers where mosquitoes lay eggs.

Despite the temporary schedule adjustment, the Office of the Governor reassured the public that all department heads have been explicitly directed to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential public services.

With the rainy season rapidly approaching, provincial health advocates hope that this hour of proactive civil action will successfully flatten the infection curve and protect Davao del Sur's most vulnerable youth. CEA