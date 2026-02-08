DavSur brgys benefit from medical, veterinary missions

RESIDENTS across Davao del Sur are receiving vital health and veterinary services through the provincial government’s medical and veterinary mission, one of its flagship programs that reaches underserved communities up to three to four times a week throughout the year.

The initiative brings free medical services, including natal, children and adult checkups, free medicine, eye and dental services, minor surgeries like cyst and wart removal, and circumcision directly to barangays. It also includes veterinary services such as anti-rabies vaccination, vitamin distribution, and deworming.

To date, all 232 barangays in the province have benefited from the program since its inception.

The missions are staffed by doctors and medical personnel from the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital (DSPH) and personnel from the Provincial Veterinary Office, working closely with barangay officials and barangay health workers.

Gratitude poured out

Barangay Captain Roger Palermo of New Clarin, Bansalan, could not contain his great appreciation as his barangay was the first recipient of the mission for the year, which was held on February 4, 2026.

“Sa tinood lang dako kayo ko'g kalipay no, sa nahimo karong adlawa -- ang medical mission sa atong probinsiya -- nga gitagaan gyud ta'g pagtugot sa atong pinalanggang gobernadora nga diri karong tuiga nga kani gyud ang pinaka-una nga barangay nga nag-conduct og medical mission sa 2026 (To be honest, I am very happy with what was done today — the medical mission of our province — which we were truly given the go-ahead by our beloved governor. This year, our barangay is the very first to conduct a medical mission in 2026),” Palermo said, adding that the activity offers a great opportunity to improve the health of his constituents.

In Brgy. Barayong, Magsaysay, Barangay Captain Exequiel D. Elentorio echoed similar sentiments on February 5.

"Dako kaayo among kalipay ug pasalamat labi sa among gobernador ug bise gobernador nga gipahigayon, kada-tuig ni siya, kada hangyu namo, basta, sila pa gani nagapangutana unsa inyong katuyuan sa Barangay Barayong, basta makaya namo sa probinsiya andam mi mu-serbisyo kay mao na ilang kagustuhan nga makatabang sa mga barangay sa probinsiya (We are very happy and grateful, especially to our governor and vice governor, for conducting this activity. This is done every year, and whenever we make a request, they even ask what Barangay Barayong needs. As long as the province can provide it, they are always ready to serve, because it is truly their desire to help the barangays of the province)," Elentorio said.

"Kini nga aktibidades naay natampo ang local government pero pinakadaghan gyud ang atoang gobernador, sukad pa kang Gov. Dodo ug kang Marc, ilabi nang kang ma'am Yvonne nga usa ka matinabangon ug buotan pa gyud kaayo (This activity has contributions from the local government, but the biggest support truly comes from our governor — from the time of Gov. Dodo and Marc, especially Ma’am Yvonne, who is very helpful and genuinely kind)," he added.

Meanwhile, in Matanao, Barangay Captain Isabelo R. Renejane of Langa-an expressed heartfelt thanks on February 6, acknowledging the sustained support of the provincial leadership.

"Dako kaayo among pasalamat sa pamunuan sa gobernador sa probinsiya sa Davao del sur nga gipanguluhan ni Ma'am Yvonne Cagas uban sa iyang kapikas nga si Vice Governor Marc Cagas. Ipaabot pud namo among pasalamat sa among pinalangga ug buotan nga mayor, Mayor Irick A. Agbon, dako nako nga pasalamat nga sa kanunayon sila nagpahigayon, makanunayon gyud sila, matag tuig nagpahigayon og medical mission sa among barangay (We are very thankful to the leadership of the provincial government of Davao del Sur, headed by Ma’am Yvonne Cagas, together with her spouse, Vice Governor Marc Cagas. We also extend our gratitude to our beloved and kind mayor, Mayor Irick A. Agbon. I am deeply thankful that they continuously conduct these activities — they are consistent, holding a medical mission in our barangay every year)," Renejane said, adding that he is also thankful that the provincial government has not denied or refused any projects that he has proposed for his barangay.

Why missions in GIDAs are critical

Medical and veterinary missions like these play a vital role in addressing healthcare gaps faced by geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) — communities that, by virtue of geography and limited infrastructure, struggle to access routine and essential health services.

According to the Department of Health’s Universal Health Care policy, GIDAs are prioritized in health planning because they often experience high morbidity and mortality due to poor access and delivery of quality health services, lack of facilities, and logistical challenges.

Health experts note that accessibility barriers in remote areas deepen health inequities, limiting preventive care, early detection, and management of chronic diseases, and placing at-risk populations — such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women — at greater disadvantage.

Bringing medical teams and supplies directly to communities helps bridge gaps in healthcare coverage, provides preventive and immediate care that may otherwise be inaccessible, and supports broader public health goals under the Universal Health Care law.

Sustained support and community impact

The provincial government’s mission aims not only at treatment but also at strengthening community health awareness and disease prevention. By partnering with barangay health workers and local officials, the program ensures services are tailored to the needs of each community.

Veterinary services, meanwhile, protect both animal welfare and public health, addressing problems like rabies that pose risks to households and livestock.

Officials underscore that these missions help decentralize health access, bringing care closer to residents who may otherwise lack the financial means or physical ability to travel to urban health facilities. CEA