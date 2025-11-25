DavSur distributes bonuses for brgy workers, material aid to organizations

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur turned over financial and material assistance to various barangays and organizations during the Monday Convocation held on November 24, 2025, at the Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas Sports and Business Center in Digos City.

During the ceremony, several barangays from Kiblawan, Bansalan, and Magsaysay received cash assistance intended as incentives for barangay functionaries. The beneficiaries included: Brgy. Ihan, Kiblawan — ₱100,000; Brgy. Manual, Kiblawan — ₱100,000; Brgy. San Isidro, Kiblawan — ₱100,000; Brgy. Molopolo, Kiblawan — ₱200,000; Brgy. Linawan, Bansalan — ₱100,000, and Brgy. Mabini, Magsaysay — ₱270,000.

In her message, Gov. Yvonne Roña Cagas assured barangay workers in the municipalities that their annual bonus would remain consistent.

"Ang promise nako, ang bonus ninyo, bahala'g dili madungagan, basta mao ra gihapon to nga amount last year. Dili pwedeng moubos (My promise is, regarding your bonus, even if it won't increase, it will remain the same amount as last year. It cannot go down),” she said.

In addition to barangay incentives, other recipients also received support from the provincial government. The Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP)–Davao del Sur Council was also granted ₱300,000 to fund the 44th GSP Provincial Camp, while the Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office (DSPPO) received ₱62,822 worth of equipment and materials, including a brand-new sewing machine, steel pipes, sacks of cement, welding rods, deformed bars, and cubic meters of sand and gravel.

The provincial government also distributed PE pipes worth ₱200,142.80 to several barangays and schools across the province. The recipients were: Kiagot and Lungag in Digos City; Kiblagon in Sulop; La Union in Hagonoy; Ceboza and Cabasagan in Matanao; Magsaysay CES and Kasuga ES in Magsaysay; Lower Katipunan in Padada; and Eman and Union in Bansalan.

The ceremony was hosted by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and attended by the governor herself, Vice Governor Marc Cagas, board members, deputy governors, local officials, and employees of the provincial government.

“Let’s give little kindness to each and everyone," Gov. Cagas ended. CEA