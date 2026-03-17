DavSur guv shares advance birthday celebration with PDLs

DAYS before her birthday on Friday, March 13, Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas spent time with Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) during her visits to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Digos City Jail and the Provincial Rehabilitation Center (PRC) at the Capitol compound on March 10, 2026.

Jail officials and PDLs welcomed the governor as part of a simple gathering and celebration ahead of her birthday.

During the program, several PDLs prepared small surprises for the governor. Some selected groups shared their talents in dancing, while others performed a chorus, signifying their appreciation for the lady governor.

The governor distributed food packs, hygiene kits, and other essential items to the PDLs.

“Ang iyong presensya dito ay hindi lamang pagbisita, ito ay isang malinaw na pagpapakita ng malasakit, kabutihang-loob, at pagkilala sa dignidad ng bawat tao na naririto,” said Jail Chief Inspector Jul Akbar Jamiri, District Jail Warden of BJMP-Digos City.

“Your presence today brings inspiration and hope to persons deprived of liberty. It reminds them that, despite their circumstances, there are still people in the community who care, who believe in compassion, and who support the idea of second chances and rehabilitation,” Jamiri added.

Gov. Cagas recalled that during her visit to the facility last year, she directed the Provincial Engineer’s Office to construct pathways inside the facility after the PDLs identified it as their primary infrastructure need. She also turned over a newly constructed drainage system worth around P1,000,000.

This infrastructure includes a lined canal measuring 121.6 meters in length, a conjunction box, a concrete floor slab, canal protection, and pipe culvert, aimed at enhancing the facility's overall functionality and efficiency.

This time around, aside from the food packs and hygiene kits, the governor also distributed sleeping mats to the women PDLs and bed mats to male PDLs. Around 700 PDLs from the BJMP benefitted from the governor's advanced birthday celebration.

Gov. Cagas has been doing this annually as part of her birthday activity. The month-long event includes visits to PDLs, less privileged members of the community, and children at orphanages across the province during the month of March. CEA