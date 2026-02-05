DavSur prov’l hospital, DSWD-Davao ink ties to boost health, social services

IN A decisive move to bolster support for vulnerable residents, the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital (DSPH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on February 3, 2026, at the Davao del Sur Provincial Capitol in Matti, Digos City. The signing signals a strengthened commitment to collaborative delivery of medical and social services for poor patients and DSWD program beneficiaries across the province.

The agreement was formally executed by Provincial Governor Yvonne R. Cagas, DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuelo Dalilis Aradanas, and DSPH chief, Dr. Jaime Marcelo Razo. Under the new framework, both agencies will enhance coordination in medical and social activities, streamline referral procedures, and ensure expedited assistance for individuals and families facing crisis situations.

Officials highlighted that the MOA is expected to improve the organization and speed of delivering medical assistance through DSWD programs, including the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) — a frontline social protection initiative of the national government.

MOA's significance

The AICS program serves as a social safety net or stop-gap measure that provides immediate and temporary assistance to individuals and families affected by crises — including financial, medical, educational, burial, transportation, and food support — based on assessment by DSWD social workers.

The program serves millions of Filipinos each year, with more than 8.2 million individuals receiving aid in 2025 alone.

By fostering a formal link between DSPH and DSWD, the MOA aims to make these services more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of distressed residents of Davao del Sur, particularly those grappling with medical emergencies and socio-economic hardship.

Under similar partnerships nationwide, the DSWD has engaged with hundreds of hospitals and service providers to improve the delivery of medical aid under the AICS. These collaborations allow health institutions to recognize guarantee letters issued by DSWD for medical services, ensuring that funds go directly toward treatment costs rather than delayed reimbursements.

“This initiative not only accelerates support for beneficiaries but also eases the administrative burden on patients and their families during some of their most challenging moments,” Gov. Cagas said at the sidelines of the event, highlighting the shared mission of public service between the provincial government and the DSWD.

Partnership in context

By institutionalizing this partnership, local authorities and the DSWD are working toward a more organized referral network, reduced waiting times for assistance, and improved follow-through on patient needs. This is especially relevant given the high demand for timely intervention among marginalized sectors, where health emergencies can quickly spiral into deeper social and financial crises. CEA