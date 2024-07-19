DavSur town issues order to prevent entry of ASF

Executive Order No. 09, series of 2024 mandates to install Anti-African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Flu Checkpoints on the main streets of the town, following reports of hog deaths and ASF cases in North Cotabato, specifically in Barangay Poblacion and Magsaysay in Antipas town, Poblacion and Idaoman in the municipality of President Roxas, and Barangay San Vicente in Makilala.

Ronie L. Sarande, municipal mayor of Magsaysay, mandates in his executive order that concerned offices intensify efforts to monitor and regulate the entry and movement of pork, processed meat, and poultry products within the municipality.

Products that do not contain pork, such as corned beef, beef hotdogs, chicken nuggets, and chicken hot dogs, are allowed "unrestricted movement and distribution" in the municipality.

For processed meat products containing pork, it is required that they be fully cooked or undergo heat treatment. Imported meat must be accompanied by certification proving its origin from a non-ASF infected place, along with documents issued by the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

However, processed meat products using pork that do not undergo heat treatment or full cooking, such as tocino, fresh longanisa, tapa, and similar items, must provide certification from NMIS indicating the local origin of the pork used.

Additionally, transportation of live poultry, such as pigeons, game fowls, wild birds, and pet birds, from areas with confirmed ASF and Avian Influenza (AI) cases is strictly prohibited, unless accompanied by certifications ensuring the safety and integrity of the food supply within the municipality.

“Shipment of swine, pork, meat and poultry products with incomplete requirements will not be allowed entry and movement at all times,” the order states.

The Municipal Task Force, local police, and authorities are directed to ensure strict implementation of this order.

The primary objective of this order is to safeguard food security in the town and prevent the spread of these diseases. The order, signed by Sarande, was issued on July 10, 2024. RGP