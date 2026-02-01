DAY6 returns to Manila for an emotional anniversary night with Filipino My Days

The moment the lights dimmed at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, it was clear that this night belonged as much to the fans as it did to the band onstage.
For Filipino My Days, “The DECADE in Manila” wasn’t just another concert — it was a long-awaited reunion and a celebration of ten years spent growing up with DAY6’s music as the soundtrack.
Returning to Manila after 11-months, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon were greeted by thunderous cheers that never seemed to fade. The Manila stop of DAY6’s 10th Anniversary Concert: The DECADE, held on January 24, 2026, unfolded as an almost three-hour rush of sound, movement, and emotion, powered by a crowd that sang every word without missing a beat.
Rather than slowing down, the band pushed forward with a setlist designed to reflect their journey — moving from early breakout tracks to songs that marked their growth and maturity. Each performance felt less like a routine number and more like a shared moment, as fans filled the arena with synchronized chants, raised lightsticks, and unrestrained energy.
The exchange between DAY6 and their audience became the night’s defining highlight. The members repeatedly paused to take in the scene, visibly touched by the intensity of the response. Their affection for the Philippines—long known as one of their most passionate fanbases—was evident, reinforcing why Manila remains a constant stop in their milestones.
The concert ended on a warm, sentimental note, leaving fans holding onto both the final song and the promise of another return.
Shortly after, DAY6 shared photos from the show on social media, praising My Day’s boundless energy and the unforgettable atmosphere inside the arena.
With hits like “Time of Our Life,” “Welcome to the Show,” and “Happy,” DAY6 once again showed that ten years in, their music still connects as deeply as ever. The DECADE in Manila stood as proof that the bond between DAY6 and My Day isn’t defined by time—it’s strengthened by it. AJA