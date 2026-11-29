A DAVAO City councilor has appealed to the public to exercise caution in sharing information online after his name was linked to a former Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) official ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman to face graft charges.

Councilor Danilo C. Dayanghirang clarified that he is not the same person as Danilo D. Dayanghirang, the former LandBank assistant vice president identified in the Ombudsman's November 26 announcement concerning alleged irregularities in the approval and renewal of loans granted to a private corporation.

In a social media post, the local legislator emphasized the difference in their middle initials and full names, identifying himself as Danilo C. (Castillo) Dayanghirang.

He also clarified that he should not be confused with his son, Danilo C. (Camahalan) Dayanghirang II, who is also not connected to the controversy.

The councilor further stressed that neither he nor his son had ever been employed by or worked for LandBank.

The clarification followed social media posts that reportedly associated the father and son with the graft controversy because of the similarity of their names.

"We trust that this clarification will help prevent mistaken identity and ensure that information circulating in the public is properly attributed," the councilor said.

The Ombudsman's announcement on November 26 identified the former bank official, along with three other individuals, as respondents in a case involving alleged irregularities in the approval and renewal of credit facilities extended to American Boulevard Trading Corporation (ABTC).

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by LandBank through its Loan Recovery Department following allegations raised in 2022 concerning the processing and renewal of ABTC's loan applications.

The company initially secured a P50-million short-term credit facility in August 2017, which was increased to P100 million in February 2018 and P115 million in September of the same year.

The bank's internal investigation and special audit reportedly uncovered irregularities, including the alleged diversion of loan proceeds to purposes other than those approved, renewal of promissory notes despite overdue accounts, and inadequate assessment of the company's financial standing and capacity to repay its obligations.

The Ombudsman also reported that ABTC had outstanding loan obligations amounting to P141.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections' certified list of candidates for the 2025 national and local elections identifies the Davao City second district councilor as Danilo Castillo Dayanghirang, listed under the ballot name Danny. This provides an official distinction in the councilor's registered name. DEF