Dayanghirang commends FPRRD, China for Bucana Bridge milestone

Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang passed a resolution commending the administration of Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) and the People’s Republic of China for their contribution to the Bucana Bridge project.

Dayanghirang said the Bucana Bridge, also known as the Davao River Bridge Project, is one of the major flagship infrastructure endeavors under FPRRD’s Build, Build, Build Program, and aims to significantly ease traffic congestion in Davao City.

The councilor said Dabawenyos are the primary beneficiaries of the landmark project, which is expected to ease traffic congestion, promote economic growth, and expand opportunities for commerce, tourism, and community development.

China-Philippines diplomatic ties

Dayanghirang underscored the “diplomatic friendship” between the two countries, noting strengthened ties particularly in infrastructure, trade, and investment, with the Bucana Bridge serving as a testament to goodwill and shared development goals.

He pointed out that the two countries have engaged in trade since the pre-colonial period and said that under former President Duterte’s administration, these relations expanded through enhanced cooperation agreements, people-to-people exchanges, and various partnerships.

“The Bucana Bridge stands today not only as an infrastructure achievement but also as a modern symbol of cooperation, mutual respect, and friendship between the Filipino people and the Chinese government,” he said on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

On the same day, Dayanghirang passed a resolution commending China and President Xi Jinping for their contribution and friendship that led to the successful completion of the bridge.

He said China, through President Xi, provided financial and technical support for the project, demonstrating “partnership and goodwill” toward Filipinos. “The assistance of China in developing key infrastructure in Mindanao, particularly in Davao City, reflects deepened bilateral cooperation and a commitment to shared progress, development, and mutual respect,” he said in the resolution.

Dayanghirang said the Bucana Bridge reflects the strong ties between China and the Philippines, highlighting China’s support for the country’s development agenda and its role in improving the welfare of Dabawenyos.

“The people of Davao City recognize and highly appreciate the sincere efforts of President Xi Jinping and the Government of the People’s Republic of China in helping transform this vital infrastructure project into reality,” he said.

Commending the Duterte administration

Vice President Sara Duterte credited former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for the completion of the Bucana Bridge, following President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s inspection of the project.

Sara Duterte said the public should acknowledge FPRRD’s role in the bridge’s completion. On December 4, President Marcos visited the site, describing it as part of his Build Better More (BBM) program, the successor to Duterte’s Build, Build, Build (BBB) program. He called the bridge “one of the four major projects, our legacy projects,” praising the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation for completing the project on time.

Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso Magno clarified on December 5 that the President’s visit was part of his duty to oversee national infrastructure projects. He said it highlighted the engineering achievement and acknowledged Chinese contractors, emphasizing the bridge’s potential to boost economic growth across Mindanao.

The bridge forms part of a ₱3.126-billion Chinese infrastructure grant secured during FPRRD’s 2017 state visit to Beijing. It features a four-lane, six-span extradosed design that stretches 480 meters, supported by 860 meters of approach roads.

Built to international standards, it will cut travel time between the city’s eastern and western coastal barangays from about 1.5 hours to 20–25 minutes.

Once opened on December 15, the Bucana Bridge is expected to carry around 35,000 vehicles a day and ease chronic traffic congestion in downtown Davao City. RGP