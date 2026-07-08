Dayanghirang expects Duterte acquittal

DAVAO City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said he believes Vice President Sara Duterte will be acquitted as her impeachment trial moves forward.

Speaking during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on July 7, 2026, at the Davao City Council, Dayanghirang said he does not believe the impeachment case against Duterte is strong enough to secure a conviction.

He added that while the City Council has yet to pass a resolution expressing support for the vice president, council members are prepared to act if needed.

“We do not want to pre-empt. Muabot raman gihapon na so far wala man mi nakita na problem (We do not want to preempt it. It will come eventually. So far, we haven't seen any problems),” he said during the Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyos on July 7, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Dayanghirang said he believes it is still too early for the council to take a formal position.

“But as far as I am concerned it is not yet time, pasagdan usa nato na diha sa usa na sige padayon mo debate dira then mag-observe mi karon (As far as I'm concerned, it's not yet time. Let's just leave it for now. Let them continue debating it there, and we'll just observe for the time being),” he continued.

He said the Senate appeared to be regaining its credibility after the first day of the impeachment proceedings as the trial continued to move forward.

Dayanghirang also urged the public to respect the senator-judges, saying they were elected by the Filipino people and are duty-bound to uphold the Constitution regardless of political affiliations.

He said he has high regard for the senators serving as judges in the impeachment court and continues to pray for them.

At the same time, Dayanghirang suggested that lawmakers also conduct a Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry into issues involving the Marines and the country's flood control projects while the impeachment trial proceeds.

He said he continues to pray for peace and believes the country will move forward if public officials do what is right.

The Senate convened as an impeachment court on July 6 to begin Duterte's trial. The vice president did not attend the opening proceedings and was represented by her legal team.

The senator-judges elected Francis Escudero as presiding officer after adopting several amendments. The impeachment court also issued subpoenas to nine banks for the financial records of Duterte and her husband, while the prosecution outlined its plan to present the four articles of impeachment.

On July 7, Duterte and nine lawyers filed a petition before the Supreme Court of the Philippines seeking to stop the impeachment trial and questioning Escudero's authority to preside over the proceedings. RGP