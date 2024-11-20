Daycare children shine at Book Character tilt

DAYCARE children from across the city brought their favorite book characters to life in a contest in celebration of the National Book Reading Month at SM City Davao Annex Center on Thursday, November 14.

Organized by the Davao City Library and Information Center (DCLIC), the book character contest was held in celebration of the National Book Reading Month and the 90th National Book Week.

Children donning costumes of book characters took part in the event, which had the theme "Magbasa, Mangarap, Magdiwang."

Named winner was Toril A, Crossing Bayabas which brought to life the “Ugly Duckling,” captivating the audience and judges.

The story Jonah and the Big Fish from Talomo, NHA Phase 3, was second place, while the Fisherman and His Wife from SIR Phase 2 Talomo A came in third.

In addition to the book character parade, a storytelling competition is set this month. District-level elimination rounds will be held at the DCLIC on November 22 and at the NCCC Mall Bajada on November 29. CIO