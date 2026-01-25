DBP boosts cancer care with donation to top government hospital

STATE-OWNED Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is stepping up efforts to bolster the country’s healthcare system through the donation of a device designed to provide radiation oncology services for cancer treatment to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), a top official said.

DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus said that the donation of a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine will allow the institute to resume its operations of radiation therapy services which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The donation to NKTI strengthens the Bank’s commitment to supporting the government’s healthcare program that benefits the marginalized and underserved communities. It is an initiative that will truly serve the Filipino people,” de Jesus said.

DBP is the 9th largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four priority sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) is a tertiary medical center established in 1981 and dedicated to providing comprehensive patient care and the prevention and treatment of renal and other allied diseases.

De Jesus said that the donation of LINAC machine is a boon to public health care services of NKTI especially to those from the marginalized and underserved sectors of the population.

He said that the Bank will continue to explore avenues to support the health care sector by collaborating with the national government and the Department of Health (DOH) including state-run hospitals and medical institutions.

“DBP remains committed to standing alongside NKTI and our healthcare partners in supporting activities, programs, and projects that aim to improve the lives of our fellowmen, especially the underprivileged,” de Jesus said. PR