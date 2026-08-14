DBP to push deposit expansion

MANILA — State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is ramping up efforts to attract more deposits and strengthen its funding base for lending activities, a top official said.

DBP President and CEO Michael O. de Jesus said the bank launched its “Save 2 Win” promotion to attract fresh deposits from individual and institutional depositors and expand financing for high-impact development projects.

“We believe every deposit entrusted to DBP will help strengthen its capacity to finance transformative projects that will support economic growth, create jobs and improve the lives of communities across the country,” de Jesus said.

DBP is the country’s 10th-largest bank, with total assets of ₱1.036 trillion. It provides credit support to four priority sectors: infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.

De Jesus said the campaign is expected to further expand DBP’s deposit base, which grew 15.51 percent to ₱413.41 billion in the second quarter from ₱357.91 billion a year earlier.

The promotion offers cash prizes of up to ₱250,000 to winning individual depositors and gift certificates to institutional depositors. The campaign also seeks to promote financial inclusion, particularly among underbanked and unbanked Filipinos.

“We hope to inspire more Filipinos to save not only for achieving their personal financial goals but also for contributing to nation-building and achieving sustainable progress,” de Jesus said.

The “Save 2 Win” promotion is open to eligible depositors at all DBP branches nationwide and will run through Dec. 31, 2026. Promotion details are available on DBP’s website. PR