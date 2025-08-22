DC Bus drivers undergo practical training, assessment

IN PREPARATION for the city-led Davao City Interim Bus Service (DC Bus), 22 bus captains began their practical driving training and assessment on August 19, 2025.

The session is a key component of the program's month-long skills development training, which also include instruction for 22 bus assistants.

These bus captains, all former Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers, hold NC III driving certifications and are part of the first batch of drivers identified to benefit from the national government's upcoming Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (Davao Bus Project).

Christopher Alcardo, one of the trainees, shared that the previous sessions and the practical assessments are instrumental in preparing the group for the launch of the DC Bus. During the practical training, each bus captain is individually evaluated by a TESDA instructor to assess their readiness to operate the new buses.

“Gi-well train g’yud mi nila. Abot diri nga naabot na mi sa final namong test drive, ginasala gyud maayo mi og balik-balik kay og naa pa’y kulang ibalik napud para perpekto na gyud og muabot na ang bus diri sa Davao (They trained us well until we reached this point during our test drive. They meticulously assessed us to ensure that we are ready for when the buses arrive),” he said.

The DC Bus will serve as an interim solution to existing transportation challenges in the city. It will complement the Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Services (PHABS) and PUJs, operating Mondays to Saturdays during peak hours.

The DC Bus is set to operate by October as the 10 new buses are expected to arrive late September.

These are 12-meter long, low entry floor buses with access ramps for Persons with Disability (PWDs). These buses are also equipped with CCTV cameras and an intelligent bus fleet system.

Initially, the DC Bus service is offered to Dabawenyos for free on a first-come, first-served basis. CIO