DC Bus garage taking shape

CONSTRUCTION is underway for the P5.5 million garage that will house the new buses of Davao City Interim Bus Systems (DC Bus). The garage is located at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) in Ecoland.

The City Government of Davao has purchased 10 units of low-floor Yutong buses, which are set to arrive in September of this year. The new garage is expected to be completed by October of this year.

“Earliest September or October (2025) mapadagan na gyud ang napulo ka bus (the 10 buses would be running),” says DC Bus manager and current Assistant City Administrator lawyer Dwight Tristan Domingo during an earlier media interview.

The garage facility will feature an advanced operations control center (OCC) with fleet monitoring, real-time data tracking, and inter-agency linkages, along with complete bus operations and maintenance facilities, like a digital vehicle inspection system (DVIS), 24/7 perimeter CCTV surveillance, spare parts and tools storage, and dedicated service bays.

The modern garage will complement the 12-meter buses, which are equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), bike racks, CCTVs, and monitors with buzzers. These buses will be able to provide free rides to Dabawenyos, particularly during peak hours.

Domingo said the DC Bus will prepare the city for the full implementation of the P73.4 billion High Priority Bus System, which will involve more than 1,000 similar low-floor buses covering 29 routes within Davao City and spanning 672 kilometers.

During his visit to Davao City on July 24, Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. specifically instructed the DOTr to fast-track the HPBS and implement it before the end of his term. PIA DAVAO