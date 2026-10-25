DC Bus serves over 1.3M passengers since launching

THE Davao Interim Bus Service (DC Bus) served more than 1.37 million passengers from its launch in December 2025 until September 30, 2026, according to data from the Davao Bus Office.

The city government reported a total of 1,377,808 passenger trips during the period, with Route 103, which connects Toril and Roxas, recording the highest ridership among the service's routes.

Route 103 accounted for 202,655 passenger boardings, followed by Route 403, which connects Mintal and Roxas, with 177,922, and Route 402, which serves Mintal and G.E. Torres Street, with 162,007.

The data also showed that passenger activity was higher in the afternoon and evening, accounting for 61.3 percent of ridership, compared with 38.7 percent in the morning.

Passenger movements peaked at around 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., corresponding to the morning and evening rush hours. Tuesdays also recorded the highest daily passenger volume.

The southern sector accounted for 56.9 percent of total ridership, while routes in the northern sector comprised the remaining 43.1 percent.

Red Cross Roxas recorded the highest number of boardings among the listed bus stops, with 157,578, and 116,465 passengers alighting at the location.

The Davao Light stop along C. Bangoy Street recorded 122,784 boardings and 51,473 alightings, while Toril Hall District registered 121,492 boardings and 88,142 alightings.

Meanwhile, Mintal Palengke recorded 95,612 boardings and 87,091 alightings. Ecoland Terminal logged 32,515 boardings and 17,453 alightings.

In a statement accompanying the data, the Davao Bus Office highlighted the importance of the service during peak commuting hours.

“The passenger spikes during morning and evening rush hours highlight the vital role of the DC Bus system in enabling Dabawenyos to travel efficiently to their destinations,” the office said. DEF