DC bus tracker app goes live

THE City Government of Davao officially made the DC Bus Tracker portal accessible to the public on August 17, 2026, allowing Dabawenyo commuters to track real-time bus locations and operational schedules under the Davao Interim Bus Service (DIBS).

The Davao Bus Project announced the launch of a digital system featuring "Buzzy," the project's mascot, to help passengers track active buses and plan their rides in real time. Commuters can access the web-based application directly by visiting the DIBS official website on any mobile or desktop web browser without downloading an app.

The digital tracking system supports the city’s fleet of 10 brand-new, low-floor city buses purchased exclusively through local government funds to address peak-hour public transit congestion.

Following fleet inspection, driver familiarization, and route approvals from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), city officials launched the DIBS fleet on November 27, 2025, and started public operations on December 5, 2025.

Through the DC Bus Tracker portal, passengers can check the location of active bus units (DCBUS 01 to DCBUS 10) across designated stops along primary routes in Toril, Mintal, Bangkal, Buhangin, and Panacan. The real-time tracking servers run strictly during official DIBS dispatch schedules—Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.—and shut down during off-peak hours and on Sundays.

City officials emphasized that the DIBS units and tracking portal provide a free interim transit service while the Department of Transportation processes land acquisitions for the ₱73-billion Davao Bus Project ahead of its targeted Phase 1 launch in late 2027, according to previous reports. GRS