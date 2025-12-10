DC Buses mark high demand for DIBS

AN OFFICIAL from the City Government of Davao said that buses for the Davao Interim Bus System (DIBS) were filled, especially during peak hours, even at the start of its operations.

Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo, project manager and assistant city administrator, said they had expected the high turnout of passengers, noting both the excitement of the public to board the buses and the significant need for transportation during peak times.

“As expected daghan gyud atoang pasahero aside sa excitement sa mga tao nga mosakay sa bus, but more than that dako gyud ang panginahanglan (As expected, we really had a lot of passengers, not only because people were excited to ride the bus, but more importantly because there is a great need for it),” he said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on December 5, 2025.

Domingo said Dabawenyos were enthusiastic about using the service, emphasizing that the buses were mostly needed during peak hours.

He added that since operations began, there have been no reports of major challenges faced by DIBS. Three days before full-scale implementation, the city conducted a dry run to orient drivers and the Civil Service Unit (CSU) on the proper procedures for passengers boarding the bus.

DIBS to serve Dabawenyos

The local government unit (LGU) of Davao procured the 10 buses to address the growing and urgent need for reliable transportation. He added that the city seeks to provide humane, convenient, safe, and dependable public transportation.

The service will run Monday to Saturday during peak hours, specifically from 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 9 p.m., and will include 124 bus stops.

The southbound routes are Toril to Guillermo Torres or Sandawa, Toril to Roxas, Mintal to Sandawa, Mintal to Roxas, and Bangkal to Roxas.

The northbound routes include Buhangin to Roxas and several Panacan routes via Angliongto and R. Castillo.

Each route is expected to complete three trips depending on traffic congestion, as the LGU does not want existing jeepney operators to be negatively affected.

The buses can accommodate 90 passengers: 46 regular seats, two seats for persons with disabilities (PWDs), and space for 15 standing passengers. They are equipped with ramps for easier access for PWDs and bike racks for passengers bringing bicycles.

Dabawenyos sentiments

Many Dabawenyos expressed their excitement over the bus operations, saying they looked forward to using the service.

In a Facebook post by the City Government of Davao, Edward Pabrua thanked the LGU for its good governance, which he said enabled the city to experience this kind of service.

France Francia commented that with DIBS, senior citizens can now sit comfortably without being crushed while seated and without being exposed to excessive pollution.

Bautista Eujan Miguel thanked the LGU for the DIBS, sharing that their child was able to ride the bus.

“Daghang salamat. Government of Davao City..nakasakay akong anak Ani feeling daw nla OPPA cla sa Korean drama (Thank you very much, Government of Davao City. My child was able to ride this. They said it felt like they were OPPA characters in a Korean drama),” she commented. RGP