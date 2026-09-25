DC Geobusiness app now available for download

A NEW mobile application designed to digitize business permit verifications and streamline municipal zoning mapping has been rolled out by the Davao City Planning and Development Office (CPDO).

First teased on CPDO’s official Facebook page in July 2026, the "DC GeoBusiness" app was officially announced as available for public download on September 14, 2026.

Speaking at the iSpeak media briefing on Thursday, September 24, CPDO Plans and Programs Division Acting Head Errol John Denosta provided further details on the in-house mobile platform developed under Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte's administration and leadership.

"This is a mobile application developed by our talented colleagues in CPDO to streamline the verification and mapping of business locations through geolocation technology, digital forms, and photo verification," Denosta said.

Through the mobile app, entrepreneurs can drop a digital pin at their exact establishment location and upload required site photos directly from their smartphones.

Once CPDO personnel review and approve the details online for zoning compliance, the verified application automatically routes to the next municipal agency, eliminating paper forms and physical office visits.

"Kaning application na ni will provide pud sa atong business owners, kanang mas mapadali nato in a streamlined and guided way to submit their business locations and relevant information (This application will also provide our business owners an easier, streamlined, and guided way to submit their business locations and relevant information)," Denosta explained.

"Mas dali na ang atong services sa atong constituents, and also, online na siya, so dili na mag-adto sa office, and also, kanang wala na pud 'yong papel na gihangyo (Our services to our constituents are now faster, and because it is online, there is no need to go to the office, and paper requests are no longer required), he added.

Denosta said that the paperless platform has already logged roughly 800 users following its mid-September release and is available for free download across the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

Beyond technological streamlining, Denosta addressed media inquiries regarding urban development patterns in Davao City, clarifying that municipal master plans prioritize equitable progress rather than focusing solely on downtown high-rises.

"When we talk of development, hindi siya merely buildings; it's not, you know, it is how the people live diri sa atong siyudad (When we talk of development, it is not merely buildings... it is how the people live here in our city)," Denosta stressed.

"Dili tanan, maayong ang developments concentrated diri sa atong Central Business District... we extend the developments up to the far-flung areas sa atong district-sa mga districts, especially in Tugbok and in Calinan (Not all developments are concentrated here in our Central Business District... we extend developments up to the far-flung areas in our districts, especially in Tugbok and Calinan),” he added.

Denosta reaffirmed that long-term municipal frameworks under the city mayor's leadership are designed to balance commercial expansion with community well-being, ensuring essential government services and economic opportunities are accessible across all legislative districts. GRS