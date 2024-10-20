DCCCII names new president

THE Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry Inc. (DCCCII) has announced Dr. Roland T. Suico as its new president following the 57th DCCCII Election of the Board of Trustees and Officers on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Suico, a former executive vice president of the organization, will succeed Belinda “Belle” L. Torres starting January 1, 2025.

The induction ceremony for the 2025 DCCCII Board of Trustees and Officers is scheduled for December this year.

Suico holds multiple academic degrees, with a Doctor of Rural Development as his highest qualification. He has also completed master's courses in various fields, including human resources management, operations management, financial management, organizational development, marketing management, strategic management, project management, quality management, risk management, change management, and ethics and corporate social responsibility.

In addition to his academic achievements, Suico has several professional affiliations. He serves as president of Zilverband, Inc., president of the People Management Association of the Philippines, Davao Chapter, and vice president for ICT at the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

He is also an Accredited Go Negosyo Coach and HR mentor, a fellow of the Royal Institute of Educators, an associate fellow in People Management, an affiliate member of ICT Davao, and a member of the Philippine Association of Institutes for Research, Inc. He has previously held positions as past director of the Rotary Club of Pag-asa Davao and Past Chairperson of the Davao City Alliance for Out-of-School Youth Development.

Meanwhile, Torres began her term as the seventh president on January 1, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in online education, training, development, and research, she has successfully navigated the complexities of the information and communications technology (ICT) industry. During her tenure as a trustee since 2014, she gained valuable experience and insights within the organization. DEF