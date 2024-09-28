DCCDC urges coops to register to avail of services, programs

THE Davao City Cooperative Development Council (DCCDC) encourages cooperatives in the city to register so they can avail of the services and programs that DCCDC offers.

Eduardo A. Cervantes, DCCDC chairperson, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, September 26, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, that once cooperatives are registered under the Cooperative Development Office (CCDO), they will automatically become members of the council and be able to access the services.

He noted that as of 2023, the number of registered cooperatives and members stands at 455, and is still open for accepting more since they do not have a specific target number.

Cervantes added that the services they offer include harmonizing government programs and collaborating with non-government organizations, and financial institutions. The council also serves as a venue where cooperatives can share their issues and concerns, allowing resolutions to be passed to the relevant agencies.

“The council is a venue implement ng programs supporting the development programs natin, if you remember the council, meron kang pupuntahan na apex organizations o umbrella organizations kung meron kang concerns in your primary operations,” he said.

(The council is a venue for implementing programs that support our development initiatives. If you remember, there are apex organizations or umbrella organizations where you can address your concerns regarding your primary operations)

He shared that the council’s main goal is to promote and help cooperatives grow; however, some of the challenges they face include issues related to taxation. He emphasized that through the council, cooperatives would be able to avail themselves of the privileges related to national and local taxation. The council also assists cooperatives in compiling their records, as well as in technical training and seminars.

Meanwhile, through Republic Act 11502, which declares October of every year as “National Cooperative Month,” various activities and programs that promote the principles of cooperatives and encourage cooperative movements will be conducted throughout October.

Prialyn Carpio, cooperative development specialist of CCDO, announced that this year’s theme for Cooperative Month is “Cooperatives: Stronger Together Today for a Brighter Tomorrow.” She said the celebration will kick off on September 30 with a thanksgiving mass at San Pedro Cathedral. Additionally, there will be an Inter-Cooperative Sports Event: Bowling Tournament scheduled for October 8, 9, 10, 15, and 17 at Dover Lanes.

Other activities include a tree and mangrove planting event on October 12 in Buda, Marilog District, and at Purok Malamboon, Matina Aplaya. A Cooperative Trade Fair and Exhibit will take place from October 13 to 17 at Ayala Malls Abreeza Activity Center, and a Cooperatives Leaders Conversation will be held on October 15 at D’Leonor Hotel. A Medical and Dental Mission is scheduled for October 19 in Paquibato Proper, followed by an Inter-Cooperative Sports Event: Badminton Tournament on October 20. The month will conclude with a Culmination Program on October 26 at Mergrande Ocean Beach Resort. RGP