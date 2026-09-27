DCHO warns vs paying fees outside office

FOLLOWING reports of individuals allegedly offering to process applications for the Balai Calinan Housing Project, the Davao City Housing Office (DCHO) has warned residents against transacting with unauthorized persons or paying fees for the housing program.

The DCHO, in a public advisory issued early this week, stressed that applicants should deal only with the office and that the Balai Calinan project does not require membership or application payments.

“The City Government reminds the public to refrain from transacting with any person outside the Davao City Housing Office (DCHO). DCHO is not requiring any membership fee or application payments,” the advisory stated.

Balai Calinan, located in Barangay Talomo River in the Calinan District, is a public rental transitory socialized housing project intended for underprivileged and homeless Dabawenyos.

The housing office said individuals interested in the program should coordinate directly with the DCHO at the second floor of the Dakudao & Sons Building on No. 3 San Pedro Street corner Anda Street in Barangay 2-A, Poblacion District.

The office also identified the initial documentary requirements for prospective applicants, which include an Affidavit of No Landholding and a Certificate of No Landholding issued by the City Assessor’s Office.

“An Affidavit of No Landholding and Certificate of No Landholding from the City Assessor's Office shall be required as initial document requirements,” the DCHO said.

The city government urged residents who encounter suspicious offers or transactions related to the project to report them to the DCHO or through the city government's official communication channels.

Reports may also be made through the Davao City Government's official social media accounts under @davaocitygov, its website, davaocity.gov.ph, or the city government's hotline at 241-1000.

The warning comes as the city government moves forward with the development of Balai Calinan, which is expected to provide about 630 socialized housing units under Davao City's Public Rental Transitory Housing Scheme.

The project broke ground on August 11, 2026, with the development covering approximately 121,378 square meters of land donated by BRIA Homes Inc. as part of the developer's compliance with its socialized housing obligations.

The project forms part of the city's efforts to address housing insecurity among residents who do not own both a house and the land on which it stands.

Data from the 2024-2025 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) census cited by the City Planning and Development Office showed that Davao City has about 485,000 households.

Of this number, about 60 percent, or roughly 290,000 households, were reported to have secured tenure through ownership of both their house and lot.

The city government said the figures underscore the continuing demand for socialized housing in Davao City.

The DCHO reiterated that residents should verify information directly with the office before submitting documents or making any transaction related to Balai Calinan.

It also reminded the public that no individual or group outside the authorized city housing office is permitted to collect membership or application fees for the project. DEF