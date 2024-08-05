DCIPC eyes to hold sister cities trade fair on ‘Araw 2025’

THE Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) aims to hold a Sister Cities Trade Fair during the Araw ng Davao 2025, inviting more local and international investors for economic and cultural development.

One of its main goals is to find areas of collaboration and improve the sharing of best governance practices.

DCIPC unit head for Investor Assistance and Servicing, Christian Cambaya revealed on Friday, August 2, 2024, that they were supposed to conduct a trade fair on the 39th Kadayawan Festival, showcasing various Davao-related products and services but was postponed due to time constraints.

“Next year during the Araw ng Davao didto nami mag-conduct ug (That is the time that we will conduct) Sister Cities Trade Fair as we still have ample time to prepare for that,” Cambaya said during the Business Matter press conference at Hukad in Ayala Abreeza Mall.

He added that previous sister cities trade fairs were successful as Davao City has been receiving various economic and investment opportunities since their establishment in 2019.

“We have proven that to be successful, in fact, we have sister cities more generous enough to donate to the city government of Davao such as buses, vehicles, investments such as steel plant, and industrial park are actually results of our sister city in 2019 and then succeeding renewal sa (of the) sister cities with our foreign sister cities,” he said.

At present, Davao City has 10 foreign and 13 local sister cities.

Bitung, Indonesia and Manado, North Sulawesi; Tacoma, Washington State, USA; Koror, Palau, USA and Nanning, China, 2007; Kitakyushu, Japan, 2017; Kauai County, Hawaii, USA and Jinchang, China, 2018; Chongqing, China, 2019; and Senan, Japan, 2023 are the foreign cities that Davao City has signed sister-city agreement with.

Meanwhile, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte (2000); Angeles City, Pampanga (2015); Basud, Camarines Norte (2015); San Jose del Monte, Bulacan (2015); Liloan, Cebu; San Juan, Quezon City, and Marikina in Metro Manila (2018), Zamboanga City (2019); Tagudin, Ilocos Sur (2019); Pandi, Bulacan (2020); and Mati City, Davao Oriental (2022) are the local cities that Davao City is partner with. DEF