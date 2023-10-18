DCNHS, driver agree on wall repair

DAVAO City National High School (DCNHS) and the driver responsible for the wall damage have mutually agreed to have it repaired by Friday, October 20.

According to City High Principal Evelyn Magno, in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Wednesday morning, October 18, the school's management has already discussed the matter with the driver, insisting on a full rehabilitation and replacement of the damaged property.

“We are demanding for the total rehabilitation and replacement of the damaged property because that is tantamount to reckless imprudence resulting in damage of government property,” Magno said.

Magno further explained that the driver visited the school on Wednesday, and she made it clear that the main concern was the repair of the damaged fence.

Leaving it unrepaired could potentially pose a security risk, allowing intruders and thieves easy access to the school's property, which would only exacerbate the problem. The driver requested an extension for the repair deadline until Friday, to which Magno agreed.