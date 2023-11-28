DCNHS ends 35-year wait, secures 2023 Namcya title

The Special Program for the Arts (SPA), initiated in 2000 at City High, has consistently excelled in various disciplines, including vocal arts. The program also includes dance arts, theater arts, creative writing, media arts, and music arts such as classical guitar, and brass band.

Pasco disclosed that the nine-month preparation involved rigorous training, starting in March 2023, with 24 choir members, 17 girls and seven boys. The journey began with video auditions in June 2023, progressing through the semifinals to secure a spot in the final round in Manila.

Preparation for Namcya, according to her, involved intensive vocal (proper placement, sound production, diction, posture, and alignment) and physical conditioning, including cardiovascular exercises, including jogging and jumping jacks to strengthen their bodies and breath support.

She highlighted the challenges, including the transition from online to face-to-face training and overcoming health issues like dengue. Despite the obstacles, Pasco and the choir members relied on prayer for guidance.

In a Facebook post, DCNHS congratulated the choir for winning the grand prize in the children's category, echoing sentiments expressed by the Department of Education-Davao City Division (DepEd-Davao).

While the choir has garnered previous victories in local competitions, including Davao City's Pasko Fiesta and Tagum Musikahan, the Namcya win marks a historic moment for City High, ending a 35-year drought in claiming first place in the choir category.

Namcya 2023, in collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), continues to be a platform for discovering musical talents from across the 17 regions of the Philippines. RGP