DCOTT advises online booking ahead of limited trips during Holy Week

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) advised passengers to secure bus tickets online as there will be limited bus trips on Maundy Thursday (March 28) and Good Friday (March 29).

DCOTT Manager Aissa Usop said most bus lines will not be operating regularly in observance of the Holy Week. Most bus operators, she added, also observed in the past years a drastic decrease of passenger influx during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, prompting them to either limit or suspend trips on these days.

“Ang atoang mga big bus companies even sa Maundy Thursday, Good Friday naa gyud na sila. Pero kaning mga small operators, sa Good Friday dili gyud na sila mubyahe (Our big bus companies will still opearate even on Maudy Thursday and Good Friday. However, small operators do not usually operate on Good Friday),” Usop said over the Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday.

For south-bound routes, only Mindanao Star Bus Transport will keep its regular trip schedule for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, while the Davao ACF bus line will offer limited trips on the same days depending on the number of passengers. The Davao Metro Shuttle, Nor Beli Jun Transit, and Yellow bus line will have limited trips on the 28th, and none on Good Friday.

For north-bound trips, on the other hand, the Bachelor Express and the Rural Transit Mindanao will retain their regular bus schedules for March 28th and the 29th. Meanwhile, the PHILTRANCO, Cyrus Express, Golden Valley Bus and Land Car Incorporated will suspend their trip schedules for Good Friday.

Due to these irregularities, Usop said passengers are thereby encouraged to check bus schedules and book their tickets through online platforms to determine trip availability and scheduling, especially on Good Friday.

“I-inform nato ang atong mga katawhan, mga byaheros nga naa gihapon ang online booking … Ang mahimong solution nato dinha is the online booking because kabalo gyud ta na nay gyud mga pasahero nga mubyahe lang gihapon og Good Friday (We are informing our public, the passengers that online booking is still an option … Online booking will be our solution because we know there will still be some passengers who wish to travel on Good Friday),” she said.

Passengers are also advised to visit the DCOTT official Facebook page for announcements and links to online booking platforms at: https://www.facebook.com/dcottfmod. CIO