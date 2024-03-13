Dcott assists bus companies for Holy Week special permits

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) has collaborated with bus companies, ensuring they obtain or renew their special permits from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) ahead of the anticipated surge in passengers during the upcoming Holy Week.

This initiative aims to ensure an adequate number of buses for travel both within and outside the jurisdiction from Palm Sunday, March 24, to Easter Monday, March 31, this year.

According to Dcott Head Aisa Usop in a DXDC RMN radio interview on Wednesday, March 13, the agency will not suspend bus travel intervals due to the expected passenger influx.

While the estimated total of passengers for this year's Holy Week has not been disclosed, in 2023, over 100,000 passengers were recorded during peak travel periods, with 1,500 bus trips per day.

Usop reiterated the "no-pick-up policy," stipulating that loading and unloading of passengers must occur only at the terminal, according to Davao City's ordinance and DCOTT's resolution.

This policy has been coordinated with the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Davao City Police Office, as well as the regional offices of the Land Transportation Office and LTFRB.