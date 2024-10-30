Dcott braces for Nov 1-2 passenger surge

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) expects a surge in passengers on Thursday, coinciding with All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day observances.

Dcott manager Aisa Usop anticipates passenger numbers to reach between 50,000 and 80,000, with bus trips rising from the usual 700-800 daily to around 1,000-1,500, similar to last year.

"We are expecting an influx of passengers sa [on] Thursday because half day na ta ana [it is a half day]," Usop said during the October 30 Wednesdays Habi at Kape session at Ayala Malls Abreeza.

In preparation, Dcott coordinated with the Southern Bus Operators Association (SBOA), which sought special permits from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to provide additional buses if needed.

The terminal has also bolstered safety and security measures by collaborating with Task Force Davao, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the Civil Security Unit (CSU), and the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO).

Besides deploying security personnel, Dcott has installed 32 CCTV cameras and maintains an in-house K9 unit to ensure safety both inside and outside the terminal.

To accommodate the expected increase, Dcott will open Gate 8 near Dunkin’ Donuts for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), those with comorbidities, pregnant women, and passengers without cargo.

Usop urged bus operators to promote online ticket booking to ease congestion within the terminal. This approach is especially recommended for families, PWDs, and senior citizens, allowing them to bypass ticketing queues. Passengers with bookings can inform security upon arrival and will be immediately escorted inside.

Online booking also enables bus operators to monitor demand and deploy additional buses as needed. RGP