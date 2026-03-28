Dcott expects Holy Week passenger surge despite fewer bus trips

AN OFFICIAL of the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) expects a surge in passenger volume this Holy Week, despite a drop in bus trips.

Aisa Usop, Dcott manager, said travelers are still likely to flock to the terminal for the Lenten season, even as operators reduce trips.

“I still expect more passengers to enter the terminal because bus fares have not increased,” Usop said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, March 27, 2026.

Usop said buses may stay longer in the Bay Area to wait for passengers. She noted that buses typically wait up to 30 minutes before departing, even if not full, but operators are open to extending waiting times to accommodate more passengers.

Dcott charges P75 to P200 per bus upon entry, depending on capacity.

Bus trips at the terminal have dropped to about 500 from the usual 700 to 800, Usop said. Operators reduced trips to manage costs as fuel prices continue to rise and fare increases remain unapproved.

Usop said they have requested the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) to deploy personnel at the terminal to issue special permits for buses operating outside their usual routes.

She added that the Land Transportation Office, Highway Patrol Group, and City Transport and Traffic Management Office have inspected buses to ensure compliance with safety requirements, including the Blowbagets checklist—battery, lights, oil, water, brake, air (tires), gas, engine, tire/tools, and self.

For security, Dcott has coordinated with Task Force Davao, the Davao City Police Office, and the Public Safety and Security Office to increase police visibility.

Usop said all 32 CCTV cameras in the terminal are operational. Two baggage X-ray machines and walk-through scanners are also in place to help manage the expected influx of passengers. RGP