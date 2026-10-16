DCOTT expects up to 80K daily passengers for Undas 2026

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) expects 70,000 to 80,000 passengers a day once the Undas rush starts in the last week of October, and warned travelers against unofficial porters who overcharge.

DCott head Aisa Usop gave the estimate during the I-Speak media briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, based on the terminal's experience in past years.

"Based on experience nato, ang atoa'ng byahe daily lies around 1,500 bus trips a day. So, that is equivalent to 70,000 to 80,000 of passengers a day (Based on our experience, our daily trips are around 1,500 bus trips a day. That is equivalent to 70,000 to 80,000 passengers a day)," Usop said.

Higher fuel prices and the recent fare increase could push the number of travelers either way, but she expects more people to travel because Undas is a time for families to reunite.

"I am sure na mudaghan pa gihapon ang pasahero because kani namang Undas is practice na gyud sa atoa'ng mga kaigsuonang mga Kristiyano (I am sure there will still be more passengers because Undas is really a practice of our Christian brothers and sisters)," Usop said, adding that the influx is expected to begin in the last week of October.

To prepare, DCott has coordinated with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for special permits for buses on routes expected to draw more passengers, and with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on the roadworthiness of buses.

Oplan Harabas, the surprise drug testing of drivers and conductors, is also expected to be carried out.

The terminal's "No Pick-Up Policy" also remains in force.

Fake porters

Usop warned passengers against people posing as porters who offer to help with bags and then charge high fees.

"Ang legit nato nga porters, kanang naka-uniform and at the back of their t-shirt, naa'y numero (Our legitimate porters are those in uniform with a number at the back of their T-shirts)," she said, adding that porters are not paid directly; passengers pay at the porters' table, where an officer of the day is assigned.

The official also warned against peddlers who offer to carry bags for free, then ask passengers to bring goods such as durian candies in cellophane past the entrance, where peddlers are not allowed.

Other common problems during the season are passengers taking the wrong bag at the baggage scanner because bags look alike, and passengers leaving belongings behind. No pickpocketing has been reported so far, she added.

Usop urged passengers with complaints to go to the Public Assistance Counter, the police, or Task Force Davao at the terminal.

"Isumbong dayon ninyo para makita nato sa CCTV kung kinsa man nga tawhana na (Report it right away so we can check on CCTV who that person is)."

The City Mayor's Office has provided additional large baggage scanners as a backup when the terminal's machines stop due to the volume of heavy luggage.

Usopp noted that all 32 CCTV cameras and five scanners at the terminal remain functional. GRS