Dcott eyes 75K passengers for ‘Kadayawan’

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) is anticipating around 75,000 passengers for the 39th Kadayawan Festival celebration.

Aisa Usop, Dcott manager, said in a radio interview on GMA Super Radyo Davao on Friday, August 2, 2024, that the number is higher compared to the usual daily passenger count of about 35,000 to 40,000.

“Namatikdan na nato ang pag-increase sa atoang mga pasahero nga nagasulod or manukad diri sa atoang Davao City Overland Transport Terminal aron sa pagsakay na muabotay nga mugikan sa mga kasigpit na mga provinces,” she said.

(We have observed an increase in the number of passengers arriving at or leaving the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal.)

With the increase in passengers, Usop said that the number of trips at the terminal will also rise to about 1,000 to 1,500 bus trips per day, compared to the regular 700 to 800 trips.

She added that they have coordinated with the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) to issue permits to bus operators in case additional buses are needed.

DCott has also coordinated with the local government unit of Davao for additional personnel to be assigned at the terminal, as renovations are still ongoing and the baggage x-ray machine is not yet operational.

To recall, Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge Jennifer Romero said during ISpeak Forum: Kadayawan 2024 MediaCon on July 25, 2024, at Rogen Inn that they aim to attract more domestic tourists, as directed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. They are focusing their marketing efforts on nearby cities, adding that they are expecting around 200,000 to 250,000 local and international tourists for the Kadayawan Festival, aside from the festival delegates. RGP