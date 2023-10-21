Dcott eyes P50-M income by yearend

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) anticipates a yearly income of over P50 million by the end of December 2023, signaling a positive upturn after the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Speaking at the AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao media forum on October 18, Dcott Manager Aisa Usop highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on both the terminal's operations and overall income.

"I'm expecting to achieve that income for this year by December. I am happy because we have seen that the Covid-19 (period) is truly over, and we are starting to return to normal," she said.

Usop said that before the pandemic, Davao City's major transportation terminal generated over P65 million with similar amenities and facilities.

“Katong bag-o ra gyud ko na manager sa Dcott, ang income lang diha is only P24 million and pagka-manager nato before Covid-19, napa-reach nato ni ngadto sa P65 million and the second year, nahimong more or less P67 million and pag-abot sa pandemic nahagbong ni sya ngadto sa P24 million (When I first became the manager of Dcott, the income there was only P24 million. But when I was the manager before the Covid, we reached P65 million. In the second year, it became more or less P67 million. When the pandemic hit, it dropped again to P24 million)," she added.

According to the annual income report, Dcott recorded P34 million in income from January to September 2022, which was lower than the P39 million earned in the same period in 2023.

Dcott also expects an increase in trips and passengers of up to 75,000 passengers daily due to three holidays, including the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), All Saints/Souls Day, and weekends from the last week of October to the first week of November. On regular days, it operates around 700-800 bus trips, carrying 25,000-30,000 passengers. DEF