Davao

Dcott plans new bus stations

To accommodate the rising demand for passenger transport and alleviate congestion at the current facility
Passengers are beginning to flock to the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) on Thursday, October 31, 2024, around 4:30 p.m., as they wait for buses to head home for the All Saints' and All Souls' Day holidays on November 1 and 2.
Passengers are beginning to flock to the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) on Thursday, October 31, 2024, around 4:30 p.m., as they wait for buses to head home for the All Saints' and All Souls' Day holidays on November 1 and 2.Karl Bryan Porras/SunStar Photo
Published on

WITH the rising demand for passenger transport, the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) is planning to expand bus terminals to the city’s north and south areas. 

Dcott manager Aisa Usop shared at the Habi at Kapi media conference on October 30, 2024, that they are hopeful the Davao City government will support the construction of two new bus terminals—one in Toril in the south and another in Buhangin in the north.

“Hopefully because gamay lang ang atong terminal and ipit na kaayo atong building considering the area is only 1.7 hectares (Our terminal is congested, and the current 1.7-hectare area is too limited),"  Usop said, adding that the city’s Technical Working Group (TWG) is actively working on this project to address ongoing space constraints at the transport terminal.

When asked why expansion is necessary, Usop noted that the main Ecoland terminal, built in the late 1980s, is outdated and was originally designed for a limited number of buses. 

"Today, we handle a significantly higher volume, with larger bus units than before," she said.

Usop clarified, however, that under City Ordinance No. 110, only one official bus terminal for provincial routes is permitted in Davao City: “There’s an ordinance stating we only have one provincial bus terminal. We have to be very clear.”

Currently, Dcott is overcrowded, with daily bus trips averaging between 700 and 800 on typical days, rising to 1,000–1,500 during peak times, and serving between 50,000 and 80,000 passengers. These factors prompted Dcott management to push for new terminals in northern and southern areas. DEF

Public Transportation
infrastructure development
Urban Planning
Davao City
Bus terminal
Davao City Overland Transport Terminal
DCOTT
Toril
Buhangin
bus terminal expansion
Dcott bus terminal expansion

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph