Dcott prepared for passenger upsurge

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) is prepared to handle a significant number of passengers for this week, potentially reaching up to 100,000 per day.

With the long weekend due to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) today, October 30, and the Undas commemoration from October 31 to November 2, there is an observed surge in passengers who want to catch their trips from the terminal.

Dcott manager Aisa Usop said they expect around 1,500 bus trips per day during “peak days”.

In a statement, Dcott advised passengers to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours, and rather encouraged them to travel earlier “to prevent any potential problems that could result in trip rescheduling or cancellations.”

“Travelers are encouraged to travel early, be mindful of all your personal belongings and steer clear of travelers' peak hours to avoid delays and trip rescheduling,” the statement said.

The huge volume of passengers will also be “under control by the personnel” of Dcott.

During three holidays, namely the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), All Saints/Souls Day, and weekends from the last week of October to the first week of November, Dcott anticipates a significant increase in both the number of trips and passengers.

Julio Beliza, one of the passengers who lined up at Dcott, said in an interview with SunStar Davao, that their bus to Mati, Davao Oriental was delayed by “around 20 minutes”. However, this inconvenience is understandable considering the large number of passengers.

“Okay ra sa amoa, basta makaabot mi sa destinasyon ug makauban namo among pamilya pabalik sa Mati (It is fine with us as long as we will be able to reach our destination and be with our family in Mati),” the passenger said.

Dcott expects to accommodate up to 75,000 passengers daily during this period.

On regular days, Dcott typically operates around 700-800 bus trips, serving approximately 25,000-30,000 passengers. ICE