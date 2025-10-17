DCOTT prepares for passenger surge ahead of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) said they are expecting the number of passengers to rise from the usual 35,000 to as many as 80,000 in time for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

Aisa Usop, DCOTT manager, said the influx of passengers typically begins in the last week of October. She noted that while the regular number of passengers ranges between 35,000 and 50,000, this figure could increase to around 80,000 as the Undas (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day) period approaches.

“One week before [Undas], naga-dagsa na ang mga pasahero na musakay dinha,”

she said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office.

(One week before Undas, passengers begin flocking to the terminal to catch their buses.)

Usop added that the number of bus trips is also expected to increase—from the usual 700 to 800 trips daily, to about 1,000 to 1,500 trips during the peak travel period.

To ensure smooth and secure operations, DCOTT has coordinated with Task Force Davao (TFD), the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and the Civil Security Unit (CSU) to safeguard passengers and maintain order at the terminal.

Usop said she has also informed the Southern Mindanao Bus Operators Association (SMBOA) to prepare additional buses to accommodate the anticipated surge of passengers. Coordination has likewise been made with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for the issuance of special permits for these extra buses. She requested that LTFRB personnel be on standby at the terminal to issue permits promptly when needed.

In addition, DCOTT has coordinated with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ensure all buses are roadworthy and compliant with the BLOWBAGETS safety checklist—Battery, Lights, Oil, Water, Brake, Air, Gas, Engine, Tires, and Self—before traveling.

While Usop said that bus operators usually conduct their own random drug testing, she added that DCOTT has also coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to conduct surprise drug tests as an additional safety measure.

To ease congestion at the terminal, Usop encouraged passengers to book their tickets online through the respective bus companies’ platforms. She said that those with confirmed online bookings will be given priority at the terminal entrance to avoid missing their scheduled trips.

However, she also expressed her hope for the creation of a unified booking system under DCOTT in the future to make travel arrangements more convenient—though she admitted this would require significant coordination with the bus companies.

Usop also reported a decline in theft and lost baggage cases, which she attributed to the installation of 32 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the terminal. She said the improved surveillance has discouraged criminal activity among unscrupulous individuals.

Nonetheless, she reminded passengers not to leave their belongings unattended and to comply with security protocols at the terminal, such as removing hats and jackets during inspections. She also advised those carrying exotic plants or animals to secure the necessary permits or certifications prior to travel.

To improve passenger comfort, Usop announced that the public Wi-Fi at the terminal has been upgraded from 100 megabytes to 200 megabytes, doubling its capacity. The connection time has also been extended from 30 minutes to one hour, with an option for users to re-register for continued access.

Currently, around 21 bus companies operate at the DCOTT. Major operators include Mindanao Star, Metro Shuttle, Yellow Bus Line, ACT, Bachelor Express, LCI, and Philtranco, among others.

To recall, a similar volume of passengers and bus trips was recorded during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day commemoration in 2024. RGP