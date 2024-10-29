Dcott readies for passenger influx during Undas

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCott) is ready to open extra lanes at the passenger entrance for senior citizens, persons with disability, pregnant women, and other passengers to cater to the influx of passengers this week.

DCOTT Manager Aisa Usop bared this during the Madayaw Morning Program at the Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday.

"With this incoming Undas gipa-ready ang kilid sa Mister Donut, dagsa ang pasahero ingon ana kadaghan, ipa-open napud nako para dili kaayo mutaas ang linya along terminal, and para kadtong senior, buntis pwede dili na sila magdugay og linya, didto nato sila ipaagi. But of course naa gihapon ang atoang Task Force Davao, CSU and atoang K9 sa mga kapulisan. I asked the augmentation of these men in uniform, for the additional gate nga i-open sa atong DCott terminal (With the incoming Undas, we have readied the baggage inspection at the side of Mister Donut, we will open that so that the line in front of the terminal will not be crowded. This is also for the senior, pregnant, and PWDs so that they will not take time in queuing, they can directly go there, of course we have in that area our Task Force Davao, Civil Security Unit, our K-9 and our police. I asked the augmentation of these men in uniform, for the additional gate that will be opened at the DCOTT terminal)," Usop said.

Usop added that additional security personnel were already in place to help in the inspection.

She said that the same policies are to be observed inside the terminal.

Credentials are needed for passengers carrying pets and permits are needed to transfer dangerous species of plants and animals; only porters with t-shirt numbers are allowed to perform porter tasks and payments are only to be paid to the officer of the day.

Meanwhile, Usop reiterated that the rule on no-picking up of passengers outside terminals affecting buses is still in effect. She said that a bus association has requested to lift this policy, however, the request is still being studied because it has security and safety implications.

She said that DCott, after all, is equipped with walkthrough machines and K-9 dogs placed to ensure safety and security riding public, and picking up passengers outside might leave things unchecked.

"Our stand is safety first over convenience; that is what we are looking at, but of course, we are studying that request," Usop said. She added that to effect changes, they might need to refer this to the councilors as it is a policy based on a city ordinance. DCott does not have the power to lift such a policy per legal opinion.

Usop said that aside from the security cluster, they already coordinated with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for possible approval of special permits for additional buses deployed to cater to the public. The Land Transportation Office also inspects the roadworthiness of buses.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency may also conduct operations involving bus drivers and conductors.

Usop said that aside from DCott, the multi-agency efforts also extend to seven satellite van terminals in the city. CIO