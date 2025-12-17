Dcott rolls out Davao-Zamboanga bus route

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCott) has rolled out a new long-haul bus route connecting Davao City directly to Zamboanga City, now considered the longest continuous land journey in Mindanao, with an estimated travel time of about 18 hours.

The service, which began operations on December 10 after securing approval from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in November, is designed to provide a more convenient option for passengers who prefer overland travel and want to avoid flying or making multiple transfers.

DCOTT terminal manager Aisa Usop said the new route addresses long-standing commuter concerns, particularly for passengers who previously had to pass through Cagayan de Oro and Pagadian to reach Zamboanga.

“That is a good help sa mga commuters, considering that ang mga pasahero natin from Davao going to Zamboanga City before is dadaan sila sa Cagayan de Oro to Pagadian. Malaking tulong talaga yun,” Usop said during the Habi at Kape forum at Abreeza Mall on December 17.

She added that the route operates two daily trips from Davao City, with departures scheduled at 10 p.m. and 12 midnight. Fares range from P1,200 to P1,600, depending on the discounts availed by passengers.

While DCott continues to study passenger demand on the new route, Usop expressed optimism that ridership will grow steadily and contribute to increased income and expansion opportunities for Mindanao’s overland transport sector.

Meanwhile, DCott has advised the public to prepare for heavier passenger volume during the upcoming holiday season, as an influx of travelers is expected in the coming weeks. Terminal management urged commuters to arrive early and plan their trips ahead to avoid delays during the holiday rush. DEF