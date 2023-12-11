Dcott streamlines porter services

IN PREPARATION for the expected influx of passengers this holiday season, the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) is urging passengers to abide by its porter service system to mitigate inconvenience and confusion.

Dcott Manager Aisa Usop said passengers must refer to the official porter service rates displayed inside the terminal before paying for any porter fees which remain to be priced by kilograms.

She also urged passengers to have their luggage weighed before allowing Dcott porters to carry their belongings for them. An industrial weighing scale has been purchased by Dcott to ensure that service rates are fair for both passengers and porters.

An industrial weighing scale has been purchased by Dcott to ensure that service rates are fair for both passengers and porters.

All porters in the terminal, according to Usop, wear a three-digit number that can be used to trace the wearer in Dcott’s database.

Passengers are encouraged to remember the number of the porters whose services they employ. Usop also encouraged passengers to pay their porter fees at the terminal’s designated porter service counter manned by “Officer of the Day” chosen from the pool of porters at the Dcott.

Passengers may also ask for the standard rates at the same counter.

“Dili ta mubayad sa porter. Naa silaý table diha ang ‘officer of the day’– diha ta mubayad. Ug sa likod diha naa taý tarpaulin. Makita ninyo kung pila lang ang dapat bayaran ninyo (We don’t pay the porter. They have a table where the ‘officer of the day’ is stationed– that’s where we pay. And at the back there is a tarpaulin. You can see just how much you have to pay,” said Usop during the Madayaw Davao program of the Davao City Disaster Radio on Thursday.

It is up to the passengers, Usop said, if they wish to leave a tip to individual porters. In case of complaints or inquiries, the Dcott has also made its Public Assistance Counter more accessible.

“Kung naa pud sila’y reklamo, naa gyud mismo ang table nato na Public Assistance Counter. Diha gyud pagsulod nimo sa employee’s gate so pwede diha dayon musumbong sila (If they have a complaint, our Public Assistance Counter table is right there. It’s right next to the employee’s gate so they can file a report right there),” the Dcott manager said.

The number of security personnel has also increased in preparation for the Christmas season. Usop said the Dcott management has taken all avenues to ensure the security and safety of passengers and their belongings. She said passengers must also do their part by remaining well-informed and vigilant. CIO