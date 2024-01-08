Dcott surpasses 2023 target income

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) has already surpassed its target income for 2023 of P44 million, an official said

Aisa Usop, Dcott manager, revealed in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday morning, January 4, 2024, that the City Treasurer’s Office informed her that Dcott has already surpassed its 2023 target income, reaching P53 million.

“So buot pasabot nag exceed ta ug more or less P8 million – nalampasan nato (This means that we exceeded more or less P8 million – we surpassed our target income),” Usop said.

Usop said that she is happy to report the increase in income and attributed it to the influx of people in the terminal. She revealed that she has also asked several bus operation managers whether they, too, have generated a higher income compared to 2022, which received positive feedback. Bus drivers also attributed their higher income to the number of people who flocked to the terminal.

“I also asked atoang mga bus operations managers, controllers, as well as the canvassers, if we are going to compare sa last year ug sa karon mas daghan gyud ang pasahero nato karon (I also asked our bus operations managers, controllers, as well as canvassers, if we are going to compare it to last year, for this year we have a lot of passengers),” Usop said.

Usop, however, said that although there was a huge influx of people in Dcott, the flow of passengers was smooth, unlike last year’s.

She attributed the smooth flow of passengers to the online booking system, additional bus trips that availed of the special permit from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the better lines in entering the terminal.

For the year 2024, Dcott plans to provide additional comfort rooms to the southbound bay so that passengers will no longer have to go to the restroom in the front and at the quarters of the Task Force Davao. The passenger entrance will also be renovated.

Usop emphasized that they improved the security plans for 2024 and training will be conducted for the security guards of the terminal. She said that stakeholders too, are included in the security measures of the terminal to uphold the “culture of security”. RGP