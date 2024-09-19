Dcott tightens security after Zamboanga blast

STRICTER rules and enhanced security measures will be enforced at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) following a power explosion in Zamboanga del Sur that killed two people early on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The terminal’s entrance will now be closely monitored to prevent contraband and illegal items from entering.

“Tightened gyud ta diria. That is why grabe pud ang atoang coordination not just diria sa atoang lugar but also with proper coordination sa mga national agencies, naa lang gihapon (We’re tightening security here. Our coordination is not just local but also with national agencies,” said Dcott manager Aisa Usop during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2024.

She advised commuters to follow the “No Pick-Up Policy” as the “ber” months approach. This policy aims to reduce traffic congestion caused by temporary bus stoppages.

The explosion occurred at a beach resort in Barangay Lower Bayao, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur. According to the Tukuran Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office, the victims were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) placed inside a motorcycle’s utility box near AJ Resort.

Media reports indicate that the victims died instantly from the blast, and the bomb was located about five kilometers from the Tukuran Municipal Police Station. DEF