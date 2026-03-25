Dcott to operate pending new terminals

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) will remain operational until three proposed terminals are completed, a terminal official said.

Aisa Usop, Dcott manager, said the current terminal will continue to serve passengers as land acquisition, construction, and staffing for the new facilities will take time.

“I think murag pipila pana siya ka tuig, so therefore ang atoang terminal naa gihapon as of now (I think it may still take a few years, so our terminal will remain for now),” Usop said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.

The city government earlier approved plans to build three terminals to ease traffic congestion in the downtown area. Once completed, the new terminals will also house satellite van services and city buses that will ferry passengers to the city center.

Usop said authorities have yet to finalize plans for the current Dcott site once the new terminals become operational.

The Department of Transportation earlier announced that the terminals form part of the Davao Bus Project (DBP), which will eventually replace the existing terminal system.

Under the plan, provincial buses will no longer enter the city center. Passengers will disembark at designated terminals and transfer to city buses for onward travel.

The proposed terminals will rise in Bunawan for passengers from Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro; in Toril for travelers from General Santos City, Cotabato, and Digos City; and in Calinan for those coming from Cagayan de Oro and nearby areas.

Construction of the Calinan terminal is underway, while the government continues land acquisition for the other sites.

The DBP, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, the national government, and the Davao City government, is estimated to cost about P20 billion and aims to ease congestion and modernize public transport.

Originally scheduled for partial rollout in late 2024 and full operations by 2025, the project timeline has been reset. Authorities now plan to begin implementation in 2027, with full completion expected between 2028 and 2029 due to right-of-way issues and post-pandemic delays. RGP