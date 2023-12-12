Dcott’s online ticket buying system available again

DUE to the anticipated influx of passengers this coming holiday season, the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) announced a smooth travel transaction as passengers can now book a ticket thru online.

Instead of buying physical tickets inside the terminal, passengers who wish to travel without the need to experience face-to-face queuing can now visit the agency’s official website.

Passengers who have their tickets online would just proceed to their requested/assigned buses.

“Naa natay bag-o nga gipagula. Usa ni sya ka sistema aron mapadali ang transaction sa mga passengers. The only thing na buhaton nila is to go to our website, follow what's being stated there, follow the directions, and they can now book tickets kung asa sila na lugar muadto (We have a new release. This is a system to facilitate the transaction of passengers. The only thing they have to do is go to our website, follow what's being stated there, follow the directions, and they can now book tickets to which places they want to go),” Dcott Manager Aisa Usop told SunStar in a phone interview earlier this week.

The official also said that their website has a different payment method – the online payment which includes online banking or other digital payment such as GCash.

“Sa atoang website, once makapili na ang mga pasahero nato kung asa sila na bus gusto musakay lakip na usab ang rota, automatic i-click dayon nila tung payment feature. Mamili sila kung unsaon nila pagbayad sa ticket (On our website, once our passengers choose a bus including its route, they can automatically click on the payment feature. It depends on them on how they will pay for the ticket),” Usop added.

To recall, Dcott implemented the system to cater to the thousands of passengers during the long holiday particularly the Undas and Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE 2023).

Dcott revealed that due to the bombing incident that happened in Marawi last December 2, their terminal department has monitored less number of passengers contrary to the large numbers they had expected. However, they are expecting an influx starting next week. DEF